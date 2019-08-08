STURTEVANT — A gym teacher who currently works at Cudahy High School, who previously had been a basketball and golf coach at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School, was arrested Monday after Sturtevant police officers reported finding THC gummies, ecstasy and possibly LSD in his car.
Craig Mertes, 32, of Franklin, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance. Combined, the maximum penalty for those offenses is a fine of $16,000 and/or up to five years of imprisonment.
Jim Heiden, superintendent of the Cudahy School District, confirmed Mertes is a teacher there and that he had coached at Indian Trail High School. Heiden said that he will be setting up a meeting with Mertes to discuss the incident and his employment within the district.
According to a criminal complaint:
Mertes was pulled over Monday in Sturtevant just off of Highway H, between highways 11 and 20.
An officer said that Mertes “had the odor of intoxicants on his breath” and “appeared to be very nervous” as he stepped out of his vehicle. He admitted to having consumed alcohol at Kenosha Country Club prior to driving.
Police said that Mertes “did not successfully complete” field sobriety tests.
After a police K9 detected controlled substances, officers searched the vehicle. Inside the car, police reported finding a black duffel bag that contained 10.4 grams of THC gummy candies, 0.3 grams of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or Molly) and 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Police also reported finding “small strips of suspected LSD," but they couldn't be tested, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Enrique Aranda Jr.
Enrique Aranda Jr., 2300 block of DeKoven Avenue, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Kyle J. Czarnecki
Kyle J. Czarnecki, 7200 block of South Delaine Drive, Oak Creek, theft of movable property, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassandra K. Dale
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Lataisha E. Dismuke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Benito Martinez
Benito Martinez, Milwaukee, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery.
Joe Mendoza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joe Mendoza, 1600 Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Craig Thomas Mertes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Craig Thomas Mertes, Franklin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Devanta M. Mixon
Devanta M. Mixon, Brooklyn, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver THC (equal to or less than 200 grams).
Shawn M. Schuett
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn M. Schuett, 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.
James R. Burnett
James R. Burnett, 5000 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lane W. Ravey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lane W. Ravey, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Terence B. Seward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terence B. Seward, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
