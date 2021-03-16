 Skip to main content
Patrol vehicle damaged in I-94 accident, minor injury reported
breaking

Patrol vehicle damaged in I-94 accident, minor injury reported

Sheriff's damaged patrol vehicle

A Racine County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was damaged after a vehicle crashed into while a deputy was responding to a previous accident Monday night on Interstate-94 near Highway G in the Village of Raymond.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RAYMOND — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to four accidents on I-94 that were weather-related from snowfall at approximately 8:37 p.m. Monday.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was handling a single vehicle accident on I-94 northbound near Highway G while a tow truck was on scene removing the crashed vehicle. The tow truck operators were out of their tow truck, and the deputy and the driver of the crashed vehicle were seated in the squad car.

Another motorist, Kailesue Molczan, 21, of Lindenhurst, Ill., lost control of her vehicle crashing into the squad car and the tow truck. The tow truck operators jumped over the median wall and were not injured. Molczan was not injured, and the deputy who was seated in his driver’s seat was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived on scene shortly after to assist shutting down the highway. The Raymond Fire Department and EMS were already on scene. The State Patrol inspector took over the crash investigation. He and a trooper then conducted a search of Molczan's vehicle finding drugs and paraphernalia. Molczan was arrested for OWI 1st causing injury.

It appears speed, weather and controlled substances were factors in the accident, according to a press release issued by the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

