MOUNT PLEASANT — Five people were injured Thursday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection of Old Green Bay and County Line roads.
Two people were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life helicopter, one of them after being ejected from the passenger seat of a SUV. The other three were transported to Ascension Hospital in Racine. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police.
Police said that the crash, which was reported at about 8:30 a.m., took place when a SUV headed south on Old Green Bay Road failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with County Line Road. The SUV struck a work van traveling west on County Line Road (Highway KR) and continued on to hit a third vehicle heading east on County Line Road.
The van flipped on its side and came to rest deep in a ditch on the south side of County Line Road. The passenger in the SUV was ejected, and both that person and the driver were transported to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, South Shore Fire Department along with Somers Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the crash.
According to police, driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation, with the help of the State Patrol's accident reconstruction team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.