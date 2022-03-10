Passenger allegedly threatened Caledonia police officers while driver was undergoing field sobriety tests

CALEDONIA — A drunken passenger allegedly threatened to assault officers while they were making the driver perform sobriety tests.

Michael L. Burdick, 34, of the 13100 block of Bell Road, Caledonia, was charged with a felony count of threat to law enforcement officers and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Four Mile Road for a car that was speeding and potential OWI. The passenger was acting disorderly and belligerent.

The passenger had been identified as Burdick and officers were trying to talk to him and calm him down while the investigation was proceeding. His speech was thick and very slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol. He reportedly admitted more than once that the open alcohol containers in the vehicle were his. He had his phone out and recorded officers, demanding their identities and complaining about how they were handling things.

A sergeant approached Burdick and he began making comments to him about his hairstyle and called the other officers expletives. He was also yelling “Caledonia Police are (expletives), they don’t do (expletive).” He calmed down briefly before getting aggressive again, saying “They ain’t taking (the driver) to jail, I guarantee! What the (expletive) they thinking about?”

After that, he allegedly said “Tell them (expletive) to put their badges down I’ll knock ‘em all out!”

He then tried to backtrack his comment by apologizing and trying to get the officers to high-five him. He then began calling them “tough guys” and that the officers “took (the driver) for no (expletive) reason!”

After a reported scuffle that involved Burdick being held against a nearby wall outside the vehicle, Burdick was arrested for obstructing.

Burdick was given a $1,250 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

