RAYMOND — A parked Ford F-150 was pushed into a house after being hit by a Toyota SUV at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
The Toyota SUV was northbound on Highway 45 just south of the Milwaukee-Racine county line, when it ran off the road, hit a speed limit sign, drove through the grass for about 50 feet, collided head-on with the F-150 and pushed the truck back another 20 feet until it hit a home.
The homeowner, Ken Williams, said he bought the truck at 5 p.m. Thursday, less than 22 hours before it was crashed into. He had not even gotten insurance on it yet.
The truck's impact appears to have damaged the house's foundation, Williams said.
Williams was not home when the crash occurred. He got back a few minutes later to find multiple emergency vehicles in front of his home.
The driver of the SUV was taken away in an ambulance, Williams said.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies on scene were not able to provide any additional information.
