Try 3 months for $3
Raymond crash

A Toyota SUV and Ford F-150 are shown Friday afternoon after the SUV ran off Highway 45 just south of the Milwaukee-Racine county line and hit the truck, causing it to roll backwards into a house.

 Submitted Photo

RAYMOND — A parked Ford F-150 was pushed into a house after being hit by a Toyota SUV at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.

The Toyota SUV was northbound on Highway 45 just south of the Milwaukee-Racine county line, when it ran off the road, hit a speed limit sign, drove through the grass for about 50 feet, collided head-on with the F-150 and pushed the truck back another 20 feet until it hit a home.

The homeowner, Ken Williams, said he bought the truck at 5 p.m. Thursday, less than 22 hours before it was crashed into. He had not even gotten insurance on it yet.

Raymond crash

A speed limit sign sits toppled Friday afternoon after an SUV ran off Highway 45 just south of the Milwaukee-Racine county line, crashed into a Ford F-150 and pushed the truck back into a house.

The truck's impact appears to have damaged the house's foundation, Williams said.

Williams was not home when the crash occurred. He got back a few minutes later to find multiple emergency vehicles in front of his home.

The driver of the SUV was taken away in an ambulance, Williams said.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies on scene were not able to provide any additional information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments