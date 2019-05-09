Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Two Racine teens are facing charges for allegedly fleeing a police officer trying to prevent a fight between students from Park and Case high schools.

Avion J. Howland-Salinas, 17, of the 2400 block of 16th Street and Christopher Silva, 17, of the 1400 block of Liberty Street are both charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Case officials contacted Park officials on Tuesday to alert them that several Case students were on their way to Park to fight Park students.

Several Racine Police officers went to the Park fieldhouse and spotted several students, including Silva and Howland-Salinas. After a school official told the students to report to his office, Silva and Howland-Salinas ran south on Valley Drive and east on 13th Street.

An officer caught up to them and apprehended them.

Howland-Salinas and Silva made initial court appearances Wednesday, during which signature bonds were set at $300. As part of their bond conditions, they are not allowed to have contact with Case High School, records show.

