RACINE — Two Racine teens are facing charges for allegedly fleeing a police officer trying to prevent a fight between students from Park and Case high schools.
Avion J. Howland-Salinas, 17, of the 2400 block of 16th Street and Christopher Silva, 17, of the 1400 block of Liberty Street are both charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Case officials contacted Park officials on Tuesday to alert them that several Case students were on their way to Park to fight Park students.
Several Racine Police officers went to the Park fieldhouse and spotted several students, including Silva and Howland-Salinas. After a school official told the students to report to his office, Silva and Howland-Salinas ran south on Valley Drive and east on 13th Street.
An officer caught up to them and apprehended them.
Howland-Salinas and Silva made initial court appearances Wednesday, during which signature bonds were set at $300. As part of their bond conditions, they are not allowed to have contact with Case High School, records show.
Today's mugshots: May 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A. Bartelson
Thomas A. Bartelson, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration as a fourth offense, hit and run of an attended vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Gabriel C. Bernal
Gabriel C. Bernal, 3400 block of 17th Street, first-degree reckless homicide, manufacture/deliver heroin (two counts), first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Akeem Waymone First
Akeem Waymone First, 1500 block of South Street, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessment (two counts), criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments (two counts), stalking resulting in bodily harm with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer.
Kendall D. Holliday
Kendall D. Holliday (aka Frank Smith), 4000 block of Erie Street, substantial battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Trinity Marie Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity Marie Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater Street, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Francisca Luisana Martinez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisca Luisana Martinez, 1600 block of Prospect Street, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property with felony domestic abuse, disorderly conduct with felony domestic abuse.
Mackenzie Marie Pauly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mackenzie Marie Pauly, of Port Washington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with drug paraphernalia
Elaine Rodgers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elaine Rodgers, 5100 block of Admiralty Avenue, fraud against a financial institution between $500 and $10,000, forgery, uttering a forgery (two counts).
Bryan Lee Tello
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bryan Lee Tello, 200 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, physical abuse of a child.
Bianca Lattice Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bianca Lattice Wilson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, receiving stolen property between $5,000 and $10,000.
Walter Jermaine Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Walter Jermaine Wilson, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, felony bail jumping.
Tyrone A. Earle
Tyrone A. Earle (a.k.a. Tyrone Stronghorse, Little-T Anthony), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts).
Melissa Marie Johnson
Melissa Marie Johnson, 2000 block of Center Street, obstructing an officer.
Jayvon A. Mcfarling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jayvon A. Mcfarling, of Milwaukee, disorderly conduct (two counts).
Rodolfo V. Salinas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodolfo V. Salinas, 1800 block of North Main Street, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Lucas John Steffenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas John Steffenson, 4900 block of Pine Ridge Drive, Union Grove, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of the grounds of a school (two counts).
