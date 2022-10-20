RACINE — Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of more than a dozen Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown or saw police responses amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.

The Racine PD confirmed Thursday morning that it "received a call from an unknown person who stated that he was a teacher at Park High School and that there is an active shooter in the school and fifteen students had been shot. The caller went on to describe the shooter and the weapon." However, the school resource officer stationed at Park High School reported there had been no gunshots heard.

The RPD described the report as a "Fake Shooting Call."

The initial call was received by the Racine County Joint Communication Center at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said in an email there was "a fake call that came into the Racine Police Department, bypassing the 911 system."

Officers from the RPD, Mount Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD and RCSO, as well as the Racine Fire Department, were all notified of the threat.

"The building was cleared and no active shooter or injured students were found," police said.

Similarly, the Kenosha Police Department said Thursday that police responded to Bradford High School on Kenosha's north side after an apparent hoax call was received at 8:11 a.m.

"So far," the KPD said in a Facebook post at 8:28 a.m. Thursday, "police HAVE NOT found any evidence of a shooting. Police are currently searching the school floor by floor to ensure there is no real threat. What we need parents to do is NOT RESPOND to the school. Please wait for instructions from KPD and KUSD (Kenosha Unified School District) ... This may be a hoax; however, we will not dismiss and are proceeding with protocol."

"While these incidents did not involve actual safety threats, they definitely impacted all involved," KUSD said in an email to parents. "Events such as these cause undue stress and anxiety for our students and staff and pull resources from across our community."

All Ascension Wisconsin hospitals "were prepared to receive patients" if there were numerous casualties, a spokesperson for the health network said.

The practice of making false reports of active shooters or bomb threats, sometimes referred to as "swatting," can lead to criminal charges and deadly consequences. A Los Angeles man in 2019 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a false report he made led to an innocent man being killed by police in Kansas.

The FBI indicated it was aware of the "numerous" threats, saying in a statement: "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

The FBI said in a tweet late Thursday morning: "Making a hoax threat over social media, text messages, or email is a federal crime. Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges. It's not a joke! #ThinkBeforeYouPost"

The Racine Police Department is seeking information about the threats. To provide information to the RPD's Investigations Unit, call 262-635-7756. Anonymous callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by using the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

"This case is being actively investigated due to its disruptive nature," Chief Robinson said.

This story may be updated.