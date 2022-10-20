Park High among at least 7 schools subject to untrue active shooter reports in SE Wisconsin Thursday morning

RACINE — Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of at least a half-dozen southeastern Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.

The Racine PD confirmed Thursday morning that it "received a call from an unknown person who stated that he was a teacher at Park High School and that there is an active shooter in the school and fifteen students had been shot. The caller went on to describe the shooter and the weapon." However, the school resource officer stationed at Park High School reported there had been no gunshots heard.

Officers from the RPD, Mount Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD and Racine County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Racine Fire Department, were all notified of the threat.

"The building was cleared and no active shooter or injured students were found," police said.

Similarly, the Kenosha Police Department said Thursday that police responded to Bradford High School on Kenosha's north side. "So far," the KPD said in a Facebook post at 8:28 a.m. Thursday, "police HAVE NOT found any evidence of a shooting. Police are currently searching the school floor by floor to ensure there is no real threat. What we need parents to do is NOT RESPOND to the school. Please wait for instructions from KPD and KUSD (Kenosha Unified School District) ... This may be a hoax; however, we will not dismiss and are proceeding with protocol."

Other schools subject to untrue reports of active shooter threats Thursday morning included Port Washington High School, Milwaukee's Rufus King High School, Franklin High School, Milwaukee's Rawson Elementary School and Kenosha's LakeView Technology Academy. The RPD said that a similar untrue phone call was received in Pleasant Prairie.

All Ascension Wisconsin hospitals "were prepared to receive patients" if there were numerous casualties, a spokesperson for the health network said.

The practice of making false reports of active shooters or bomb threats, sometimes referred to as "swatting," can lead to criminal charges and deadly consequences. A Los Angeles man in 2019 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a false report he made led to an innocent man being killed by police in Kansas.

The Racine Police Department is seeking information about the threats. To provide information to the RPD's Investigations Unit, call 262-635-7756. Anonymous callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by using the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

This story will be updated.