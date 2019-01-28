RACINE COUNTY — Because of extreme weather conditions, the delivery of some Journal Times papers will be delayed.
Most City of Racine routes will be completed late. Routes in suburban or rural areas may be delivered as late as this afternoon, and if not the Monday paper will be delivered with Tuesday’s edition.
The timing of the snow was the worst possible time, affecting the delivery window making driving treacherous. Several carriers had to be pulled out of ditches or towed.
The Journal Times thanks readers for their patience.
To help carriers, please remove snow from steps, sidewalks, and in front of curbside mailboxes/newspaper delivery tubes. It will benefit newspaper carriers, as well as postal carriers.
You’d think paper carriers would have snow tires.
