RACINE — A Racine teen is facing a criminal charge after allegedly exposing himself on North Beach.

Jeremiah X. Baer, 19, of the 800 block of Jackson Street, is charged with one misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the criminal complaint:

Baer was walking around North Beach near Kewaunee Street Sunday, wearing pajamas and letting his genitals stick out the front of the pants.

Officers arrested Baer after citizens called to complain that he was exposing himself.

Baer was also convicted of two counts of publicly exposing himself last year.

He remained in Racine County Jail on a hold from the state Department of Corrections as of Monday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. He has a status conference scheduled for Nov. 4.

