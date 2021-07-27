Pair allegedly had cocaine, marijuana, MDMA in car

RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.

Kendrick I. Cobbins, 30, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Jaquaijha R. Oliver, 22, of the 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of an electric weapon, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a car in the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue. The driver was identified as Oliver and the passenger was identified as Cobbin.