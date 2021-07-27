Pair allegedly had cocaine, marijuana, MDMA in car

RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Kendrick I. Cobbins, 30, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Jaquaijha R. Oliver, 22, of the 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of an electric weapon, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a car in the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue. The driver was identified as Oliver and the passenger was identified as Cobbin.
Both got out of the car before the officer stopped his car and were ordered to get back in. Cobbin did but Oliver continued to pace around and had to be asked multiple times to get back in the car. She told the officer she had a Taser in her purse in the backseat. When asked if she had anything illegal in the car, she said she didn’t have anything.
Cobbin was asked if he had anything illegal on him and he said no. He handed the officer his CCW permit and said he had a gun on him. When he exited the car, a baggie fell from under his shirt to the ground. When asked if he had any more, he said he had another in his pants.
A black bag was reportedly found in a pocket of his pants with multiple pills of MDMA. Cobbins reportedly said he also had cocaine and crack in the baggies. He said he was dealing drugs because he hadn’t had a job in a while and that “this was the first time he sold any of this (expletive).”
When searched, the officer found 42.7 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of MDMA and 5.5 grams of cocaine.
Oliver was given a $1,000 cash bond and Cobbin was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Cobbin has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4 and Oliver has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 5, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
