170-page Ty' Rese West investigation report released

RACINE — The Racine Police Department on Friday released a 170-page report detailing its investigation into the June 15 death of Ty’ Rese West.
Much of the information detailed in the report repeats what had previously been released by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office following its Sept. 18 decision not to charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the shooting. The report includes a few redactions.
In her decision, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson wrote “Mr. West made a choice not to comply with the lawful commands of a police officer, his actions put Sgt. Giese at a disadvantage that he could not overcome by any other means.”
But some new information was disclosed in the report released Friday, such as: the existence of some video footage of the chase leading up to West’s death; that West was initially misidentified by police; that somebody driving on Racine Street witnessed part of the chase preceding West’s death but didn’t see the shooting itself; and that the Mount Pleasant Police Department specifically requested the Racine Police Department be appointed to investigate the shooting.
The Racine Police Department said that additional records — including video, audio and photographs — will be released “in the near future” but weren’t released as of Friday afternoon because those “files take longer to process for release.”
Mistaken identity
One question that has repeatedly been raised is why it took authorities approximately 16 hours to inform West’s family informed that Ty’ Rese had been killed. According to Monique West, her family was told about the incident at about 5:30 p.m. on June 15.
At first, one of the Mount Pleasant police officers who responded to the scene thought he recognized West, believing him to be somebody else. The family of the misidentified person was notified by police about the incident, but they informed officers that the deceased teen couldn’t have been their relative because their relative was “at a treatment facility.”
Fingerprints were later used to identify West as the deceased individual.
While looking for an ID, one of the officers on scene reportedly picked up the sweatshirt West had dropped during the foot chase. However, the scene had not yet been photographed fully, so the officer dropped the sweatshirt so it could be photographed. After photos were taken, the sweatshirt was fully searched and no ID was found.
The identity of the misidentified person was redacted from the RPD’s report.
Picking the RPD
The Mount Pleasant Police Department requested that Racine police handle the investigation.
Per Wisconsin state law, officer-involved death investigations are required to be handled by an outside agency. In this case, by investigators who aren’t part of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
According to a case report from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation: “After a brief conversation, Lt. (Scott) Geyer (of the Mount Pleasant Police Department) consulted with Mount Pleasant Chief Matt Soens and decided to request the Racine PD be the lead investigative agency in the OID (Officer-Involved Death), and DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) would respond with two agents and a (special agent) to act as a liaison with Racine PD regarding this investigation.”
The lead investigator in the case, Racine Police Investigator Kevin Kupper, was first notified of the officer-involved death at 5:30 a.m. on June 15, according to the report.
Single witness
A female who had been driving along Racine Street at the time of the incident was subsequently interviewed by a Racine Police investigator and a special agent from the Department of Criminal Investigations. The interview took place on July 2, although the female motorist had contacted Racine County Dispatch at 10 a.m. June 15.
While being interviewed by Racine investigators the morning after the shooting, Giese told them there were “no other suspects and no other witnesses” to the shooting, apparently unaware of the female who had driven past.
The witness told police that she was driving home from a friend’s home when she saw red-and-blue police lights and pulled over to the side of the road. From there, she said, she saw Giese begin chasing West on foot. She then drove forward and made a U-turn to head back northbound because she was “curious about what had occurred.” As she drove past once more, she said she saw Giese standing over West and appeared to be “waiting for backup.”
She did not report hearing any gunshots, but also said the windows in her vehicle were rolled up and that she was playing music.
Handcuffing the body
After another Mount Pleasant Police officer arrived on scene, Giese requested that the other officer place handcuffs on West. West’s hands were then handcuffed in front of his body.
Minutes later, Giese asked the four other officers on scene, “Is that a real (expletive) gun?” referring to the firearm West had reportedly dropped. The officers confirmed the firearm was “real.”
The gun
The gun that West had reportedly been carrying was never reported as being stolen, even though it was allegedly taken from a Milwaukee woman’s home in 2016.
Investigators twice ran the serial number of the gun through an FBI database of stolen weapons, but results came up negative. A report from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has not been released, informed police that the gun belonged to the Milwaukee woman. According to police, the woman said that the gun disappeared after a party that “many people” attended at her house and that she didn’t know who took it. She also told police she didn’t know who West was and that she didn’t have any connections to Racine.
The woman’s identity was redacted from the report.
The night of the shooting, the gun was fully loaded with 10 bullets, police said.
More evidence
Video footage from a metal fabricator business, located at the southwest corner of Racine and 23rd streets, “partially shows the incident.”
The video reportedly shows Giese’s squad vehicle pursue West on his bicycle, but a building obstructed the camera’s view from capturing the shooting itself.
And security footage from a nearby gas station “had already been overwritten,” according to police, by the time a Racine investigator was able to get in contact with the gas station’s management.
Approximately 442 photos were logged as part of the Racine Police Department’s investigation, including those taken at the scene, and afterwards of Giese, and also autopsy photos of West.
Nine photos, one body camera video from another responding officer, and one audio recording of Giese have been released thus far by the District Attorney’s Office, and the West family has released one photo showing the bullet wounds in West’s head.
What was redacted?
Along with the 170-page report, the Racine Police Department also released an “explanatory memorandum” that detailed the reasoning behind why many of the redactions in the report were made.
Among the information that was redacted were:
- Identities of several parties interviewed who weren’t directly involved in the death, such as the family of the misidentified person and the woman who had previously owned the gun West was allegedly carrying.
- According to a memo released by the Racine Police Department, “two police reports detailing a witness interview have been withheld in their entirety.” It’s not clear what witness interview this relates to, although police said the reason the reports were withheld was in the interest of “protecting the ability of law enforcement to gather information when conducting sensitive investigations and in protecting the privacy of citizens involved in those investigations outweighs any public interest in disclosure of (the) information.”
- A report from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was “withheld in its entirety.” The Racine Police Department said it cannot release that report without permission from the ATF.
- Personal information for the officers who investigated and responded to the scene.
- Some of West’s personal information, including his home address and medical information.
- Crime Laboratory records were withheld, citing state law that says “Evidence, information and analyses of evidence obtained from law enforcement officers by the laboratories is privileged and not available to persons other than law enforcement officers…”
- The specific location of the security camera that recorded part of the incident, since “the efficacy of (the cameras) may be reduced when details about these security measures become known to the public.”
- According to the memo: “Certain graphic descriptions of a law enforcement officer’s uniform that was stained as a result of his attempt to render aid shortly after the shooting have been redacted.”
To review the documents for yourself, click on this link.
Handcuffed him after he was dead?
Expect a civil suit and a $$$ payout. In the end it is always about the money.
I just finished reading it. What's the problem? Either criminal dies or cop dies. Cop 1 Criminal 0
They didn't have to release the report.........by the comments from some of the previous posters, they know everything what happened!!! Just ask a few know it alls!!!
I hate to think of how much this Tyrese West cost taxpayers both while living and after he was gone. My hope is that this police officer sues Monique West, Dwight Person, Michael Burmeister, and any others for all of their slanderous comments. If I was him I would also sue Racine Unified for not reinstating his employment. It is amazing the comments and actions taken by people and organizations after he was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Ty Rese West....Case Closed! And how much did it cost the tax payers? Take a walk!
Next: Ty'Rese West: The Book.
