YORKVILLE — A 38-year-old Walworth County man, accused of drunken driving in March after crashing into another vehicle at Highway 20 and Old Yorkville Road near Highway U, is now being charged with homicide after a Waterford woman involved in the crash died.
Ryan J. Kamps of East Troy is charged with a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one felony count of homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content. He was initially charged with causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
At 12:39 a.m. on March 10, Kamps’ vehicle reportedly hit a car carrying a 36-year-old Kenosha man and Crystal L. Hendren, 37, of Waterford. Hendren, who was in the passenger seat, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
Hendren was critically injured and never regained consciousness, Payne said. She died April 3 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The Kenosha man, who was driving the car Hendren was in, was not injured in the crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Kamps was treated at Froedtert for minor injuries before being released to authorities. He appeared in court Wednesday on the homicide charges, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty, records show. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 18 for a status conference.
Kamps has a lengthy criminal record in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties dating to 1998. It includes prior convictions of operating while intoxicated, hit and run, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, battery and burglary.
He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Sunday.
Today's mugshots: May 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D. Hill
Andre D. Hill, Milwaukee, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Theresa A. Honeywood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Theresa A. Honeywood, 1000 block of Wilson St., Racine, operating without a license.
Sho Ku
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sho Ku, Milwaukee, operating without a license.