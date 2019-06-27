BURLINGTON — A Wind Lake man transported to a hospital via Flight for Life after allegedly causing an April crash while driving drunk is facing six felonies.
Mark R. Burgermeister, 56, of the 27000 block of Waubeesee Lake Drive, is charged with felony counts of: intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing great bodily harm; two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, second and subsequent offense; and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 23, Burlington Police Department officers responded to a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of South Pine Street and the Burlington Bypass.
A witness said that a Chevy Tahoe towing a boat, driven by Burgermeister, crashed into the back of a Ford F150 pickup at approximately 35 mph at a stoplight. The impact caused the boat to come off its trailer. The witness was unsure whether the Tahoe then struck a Chevy Blazer that was parked next to the Ford at the stoplight, or if the Ford struck the Blazer as it spun around.
As a result of the crash, the Blazer's driver fractured five ribs. The Ford's driver and a male passenger of the Blazer also received medical attention.
An officer saw Burgermeister, who appeared to be unconscious, bleeding from the mouth in his vehicle. The officer reported smelling alcohol coming the car and also from Burgermeister's breath, and saw a bottle of vodka in the center console.
Burgermeister was taken to the hospital and later transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life. Rescue personnel said that Burgermeister had admitted to drinking alcohol.
Officers went to Froedtert to speak with Burgermeister, who said he was on his way home from work. He admitted to drinking alcohol at work and said he does not bring alcohol into his vehicle, but said he could not remember if he brought the bottle from the day of the crash into his car, and said officers may find an old, opened bottle in the backseat.
Field sobriety tests could not be administered to Burgermeister due to his injuries; however, Burgermeister agreed to have his blood drawn.
Court date missed
Burgermeister was set to appear in court on Thursday; however, he did not appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, online records show.
