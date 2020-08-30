 Skip to main content
Overnight update: Two Racine shooting incidents leave three injured
RACINE

RACINE — Three gunshot victims were hospitalized overnight and early Sunday morning in two shooting incidents, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

Racine Fire Department paramedics responded to both incidents.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Racine Police were dispatched to a shooting near 10th and Pearl streets. According to Racine Police Sgt. Richard Rivers, a juvenile male sustained non-life-threatening injuries to both legs after being shot by an unknown assailant and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Racine Police are investigating the incident and the assailant remains at large.

Then, shortly after midnight Sunday, two adult males were shot at State Street and North Memorial Drive.

Rivers reported that one victim, in serious but stable condition, was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with internal bleeding. The other victim, who sustained both hand and leg injuries from two gunshot wounds, was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Rivers said investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The incidents do not appear to be related at all to the ongoing protests in Kenosha. 

