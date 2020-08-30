Overnight update: Two Racine shooting incidents leave three injured

RACINE — Three gunshot victims were hospitalized overnight and early Sunday morning in two shooting incidents, according to a Racine Police Department news release.
Racine Fire Department paramedics responded to both incidents.
At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Racine Police were dispatched to a shooting near 10th and Pearl streets. According to Racine Police Sgt. Richard Rivers, a juvenile male sustained non-life-threatening injuries to both legs after being shot by an unknown assailant and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Racine Police are investigating the incident and the assailant remains at large.
Then, shortly after midnight Sunday, two adult males were shot at State Street and North Memorial Drive.
Rivers reported that one victim, in serious but stable condition, was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with internal bleeding. The other victim, who sustained both hand and leg injuries from two gunshot wounds, was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
Rivers said investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The incidents do not appear to be related at all to the ongoing protests in Kenosha.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Ramon Ashly Williams
Ramon (aka Nonar Wilson) Ashly Williams, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Kirdrell M Wright
Kirdrell M Wright, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Bryant N Doll
Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rory E Griffiths
Rory E Griffiths, 7700 block of Botting Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Viviana Avila
Viviana Avila, McHenry, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn M Breier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn M Breier, 300 block of Settlement Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance.
Aymie M Cicero
Aymie M Cicero, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.