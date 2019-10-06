You are the owner of this article.
I-94 ARREST

Over 120 grams of heroin found during I-94 speeding stop

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman and Chicago man were arrested after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding Friday on Interstate 94 and more than 120 grams of heroin were reportedly found. 

Heroin, marijuana found

The Racine County Sheriff's Office confiscated the pictured 122.5 grams of heroin mixed with a fentanyl, as well as marijuana, money and phones after stopping a vehicle that was speeding in a Racine County construction zone along Interstate 94. 

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic for speeding violations on northbound I-94 at Highway 20 and observed a silver 2019 Toyota Camry reportedly traveling 81 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone.

At the time, construction workers were present and actively working, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Charlotte Jackson

Jackson

The deputy stopped the vehicle and could reportedly smell a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle. The female driver, Charlene T. Jackson, 28, of Milwaukee, and a male passenger, Terrance P. Thomas, 36, of Chicago, were removed from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 122.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl. On Jackson, 7.1 grams of marijuana were allegedly found.

Terrance Thomas

Thomas

Both Jackson and Thomas were arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail.

Charges of felony possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, possession of marijuana, obstructing justice for providing a fake name and operating without a valid driver's license have been recommended to the Racine County District Attorney's Office against Jackson. She also was cited for speeding.  

Thomas is facing pending charges of felony possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin and possession of marijuana, both charges as a repeat drug offender.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts.

