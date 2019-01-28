Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE COUNTY -- The Sheriff’s Office responded to over a dozen vehicles in the ditch overnight and made an arrest for a first offense Operating While Intoxicated, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's Office is also investigating a property damage accident involving a plow truck in the Burlington area. No injuries were reported as a result of this accident and damage to the vehicles is minimal.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists to allow extra time for travel and be cautious when encountering snow plows, law enforcement vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this storm.

Slow down, move over if able and be alert. 

