RACINE COUNTY -- The Sheriff’s Office responded to over a dozen vehicles in the ditch overnight and made an arrest for a first offense Operating While Intoxicated, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office is also investigating a property damage accident involving a plow truck in the Burlington area. No injuries were reported as a result of this accident and damage to the vehicles is minimal.
The Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists to allow extra time for travel and be cautious when encountering snow plows, law enforcement vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this storm.
Slow down, move over if able and be alert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.