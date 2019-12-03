Oshkosh student stabs officer, officer shoots back; both injured

Just a day after an officer-involved shooting at a Waukesha high school, another officer-involved shooting took place in Wisconsin, this time at Oshkosh West High School, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith said in a news conference that at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, Waukesha West’s school resource officer contacted authorities.

A 16-year-old student armed with an “edged weapon” reportedly was in the office of the school resource officer when a confrontation occurred. The student allegedly stabbed the officer with the weapon and the officer shot at the student, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident, but was proclaimed secure at 11:18 a.m., Smith said.

Both the officer and student were transported to a local hospital. Smith said that neither the officer’s nor the student’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Smith said that approximately 75 police officers responded to the school. “The safety of our students is paramount to us,” Smith said.

The incident has been turned over to the state Department of Criminal Investigations, which will conduct an investigation.