STURTEVANT — An Oshkosh man is facing charges after allegedly having sexual conversations and showing up to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was actually an investigator.
Daryl Prater, 32, of the 600 block of East Snell Road, in Oshkosh, is charged with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement, attempting to flee or elude an officer and soliciting intimate representation from a minor, all charges as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator looks into internet crimes against children and maintains an online persona as a teen girl on the cellphone-based social networking media site Meet Me as part of his duties.
On Thursday, Prater, who was listed on Meet Me as a 16-year-old male from Oshkosh, contacted the investigator’s fake profile, asking to hang out and offering to “smoke her up anytime,” referring to smoking marijuana.
Prater told the “girl” he was in his 20s and the two exchanged phone numbers. Prater sent an image with his face clearly visible and asked the persona to send a photo to prove she wasn’t a cop.
Prater and the investigator had a 10-minute phone conversation. During the conversation, the two discussed Prater driving to Sturtevant and bringing the girl back to Appleton and smoking marijuana together. Prater also asked sexually charged questions.
The investigator’s persona told Prater that “she” would have to get permission from her mother. Prater then asked for nude pictures and the investigator sent a picture of a scantily clad girl. Prater then discussed what the two of them would do sexually.
On Tuesday, Prater planned to meet the girl at Dunkin Donuts in Sturtevant and asked the “teen” to bring money for gas. Officers established surveillance at the Dunkin Donuts and saw the gold colored vehicle Prater indicated he drives.
Prater was pulled over and arrested. A background check revealed that Prater was recently released from prison and had previously been convicted of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and second-degree sexual assault of a child. In that case, Prater used the same site to contact another 15-year-old victim.
Prater made his initial appearance on Tuesday and was being held on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
