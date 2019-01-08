At a Glance

Last year, City Attorney Scott Letteney held a meeting with City Council members, showing them a collection of emails Alderman Sandy Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents that he felt violated attorney-client privilege. Weidner claimed the emails were publicly available information. Letteney said he was going to send the emails to the city’s Ethics Board. When Weidner requested a copy of the emails, she was denied. She filed a lawsuit in December 2017 demanding the records.

After discussing the case with media in August, Weidner was found guilty of civil contempt of court. Weidner's attorneys filed a challenge to unseal the case, as well as to the contempt of court charge, with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.