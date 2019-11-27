One year later: Hit-and-run suspect who struck, killed man in Raymond still sought

RAYMOND — It has been one year since a Raymond man was found dead along a rural highway on the county's west end — the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
This week, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reminded the public that they are still actively seeking information related to the death of Keith Brown, and hoping to catch the person responsible for his death.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 27, 2018, 61-year-old Brown was found face down in the northbound lane of traffic near the fog line between 700 76th Street and 652 76th Street, just north of Seven Mile Road. Brown had no pulse and was not breathing and was pronounced dead.
Authorities later released additional information about what Brown was doing before he was struck and killed. At about 8:30 p.m. on the night of his death, Brown left a local bar in his truck. His truck got stuck, and he appeared to be walking back to the bar when he struck by a vehicle.
During Brown's autopsy, it was discovered that his death was a result of multiple blunt force trauma resulting from a hit-and-run vehicle crash.
Brown had multiple skull fractures, broken ribs on the right side and a broken/dislocated shoulder. He had no injuries to the left side of his body or his lower extremities.
According to his obituary, Brown was a mechanic last employed at Sorce Services, 7619 Nordale Ave., in Norway.
Racine County Sheriff's Office Investigator Michael Polasky is still searching for information from the public related to Brown's death.
Anyone with information can call Polasky directly at 262-636-3326. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330, go to www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com or download the P3 tips app.
