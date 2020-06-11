One year in jail, 3 years probation for man who choked, trapped woman

RACINE — A Racine man convicted of strangling and trapping the mother of his child in her home is set to serve one year at the Racine County jail and three years of probation as long as he complies with court orders.
Dylan J. Kraft, 29, of the 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue, entered a no contest plea for one count of false imprisonment with a domestic violence assessment, one count of disorderly conduct with a domestic violence assessment and one count of bail jumping.
Kraft had faced one felony charge of strangulation, one for attempting to intimidate a victim and 11 charges of misdemeanor bail jumping. Those charges were dropped, but read in.
For the false imprisonment conviction, Racine County Circuit Judge Wynne P. Laufenberg sentenced him to serve 12 months at Racine County Jail, not including time already served, after which he will be on probation for three years.
Should he violate his probation, he’ll face additional time behind bars.
Background
According to the criminal complaint from last August, Racine Police responded to the 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue after a woman called 911 and was heard yelling before the line disconnected.
A call back to the number went unanswered.
Police arrived and saw a woman crying and carrying an infant with a toddler following her. She said that Kraft had choked her for the fourth time.
The complainant said the two had gotten into an argument about him being “cleaner” than she is, when he choked her and pushed her into a wall. She said she tried to call police, but Kraft ended the call and prevented her from leaving.
The woman told police that earlier that month, Kraft had also choked her. Police saw a text message that Kraft reportedly sent the victim, saying that he was going to have someone beat her up and that he was almost done doing it himself.
Police determined that the victim indicated that the children were potentially in danger.
Kraft was ordered to exit the house and compiled. He reportedly told police the two got into an argument, and it got physical. He initially said he only hugged the victim, but later said if his hands were around her neck, “he didn’t mean to.”
Kraft was on bond for three separate cases including another domestic abuse case with one of his other children’s mothers, netting him 12 bail jumping charges.
