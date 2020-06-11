One year in jail, 3 years probation for man who choked, trapped woman

The complainant said the two had gotten into an argument about him being “cleaner” than she is, when he choked her and pushed her into a wall. She said she tried to call police, but Kraft ended the call and prevented her from leaving.

The woman told police that earlier that month, Kraft had also choked her. Police saw a text message that Kraft reportedly sent the victim, saying that he was going to have someone beat her up and that he was almost done doing it himself.

Police determined that the victim indicated that the children were potentially in danger.

Kraft was ordered to exit the house and compiled. He reportedly told police the two got into an argument, and it got physical. He initially said he only hugged the victim, but later said if his hands were around her neck, “he didn’t mean to.”

Kraft was on bond for three separate cases including another domestic abuse case with one of his other children’s mothers, netting him 12 bail jumping charges.

