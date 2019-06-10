MUSKEGO — Trevor Hampton, an 18-year-old from Wind Lake, died after a car crash Friday night. He was five days away from his graduation at Muskego High School.
The Muskego Police Department reported that witnesses saw a vehicle pull in front of the car Hampton was driving northbound. Hampton was then forced to swerve, losing control and colliding head on with a pickup truck heading south near the intersection of Racine Avenue and Gemini Road in Muskego.
Hampton’s passenger, a 17-year-old Muskego boy, was treated at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, but has been released.
The driver of the truck that collided with Hampton’s vehicle, a 22-year-old Waukesha man, was not injured, according to police.
But the driver of the vehicle that pulled in front of Hampton’s vehicle and forced it to swerve has not been identified. A witness described the vehicle as a white Chevrolet with gold trim across the back of the car, which is possibly a Cobalt LE. When the vehicle pulled in front of Hampton’s car, it reportedly almost forced Hampton to crash immediately.
To share information regarding the crash, call the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130. To share information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County at 888-441-5505 or go to stopcrimewaukesha.com. Cash awards of up to $1,000 are available to anyone who shares information leading to the apprehension of the operator of the unknown vehicle, the Muskego Police Department said.
A GoFundMe, “In Memory of Trevor Hampton,” has already been set up, with $780 of a $15,000 goal raised in the first 24 hours to be donated toward funeral and medical expenses.
A security video leading up to the moments before Friday's crash can be found at the Muskego Police Department's Facebook page.