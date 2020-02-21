One trial, two plea hearings scheduled in Wells Fargo bank robbery and kidnapping

RACINE — Of the four people charged in last year's alleged robbery of a Racine Wells Fargo Bank branch and kidnapping of one of the bank’s employees, it appears that only one may face a jury trial, online court records show.
William Q. Howell, 20, Donterious L. Robb, 24 and George K. Pearson-Robb, 20, all of Milwaukee, appeared in court Thursday for charges stemming from the June 28 incident in which the trio is accused of following home and kidnapping an employee of the Wells Fargo branch at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The three allegedly drove the employee, a 25-year-old Kenosha woman, and her 2- and 5-year-old daughters, back to Milwaukee, and held them overnight in a basement. They then reportedly headed back to Racine to rob the bank hours before the branch opened on June 29. Police never disclosed the amount of money taken.
Lamarra Powell, 18, was also charged in connection. She reportedly was aware of the kidnapping, and at one point, went down to the basement during the night to give the woman and her children blankets and cushions while they were held.
The quartet was arrested on July 8.
Howell, Pearson-Robb and Robb were charged with numerous felony charges, including robbery of a financial institution and kidnapping. Powell was charged as a party to the crime of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution
During Howell's appearance, a previously scheduled three-day jury trial remained on the court calendar, and is slated to begin on April 21.
However, it seems unlike that Robb, Pearson-Robb or Powell will face a trial. On Thursday, Robb's jury trial was taken off the calendar, and a change of plea date was scheduled for April 24, court records show.
Although not as definitive, court records indicate that Pearson-Robb is "most likely" to plead and avoid a trial. A status conference was scheduled for March 10, as well as a plea hearing on April 27, court records show.
During Powell's last court appearance on Jan. 27, court notes state that the matter in her case was resolved. No additional information about what that means was provided online. Powell's next appearance is a status conference scheduled for March 17.