One trial, two plea hearings scheduled in Wells Fargo bank robbery and kidnapping

RACINE — Of the four people charged in last year's alleged robbery of a Racine Wells Fargo Bank branch and kidnapping of one of the bank’s employees, it appears that only one may face a jury trial, online court records show.

William Q. Howell, 20, Donterious L. Robb, 24 and George K. Pearson-Robb, 20, all of Milwaukee, appeared in court Thursday for charges stemming from the June 28 incident in which the trio is accused of following home and kidnapping an employee of the Wells Fargo branch at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The three allegedly drove the employee, a 25-year-old Kenosha woman, and her 2- and 5-year-old daughters, back to Milwaukee, and held them overnight in a basement. They then reportedly headed back to Racine to rob the bank hours before the branch opened on June 29. Police never disclosed the amount of money taken.

Lamarra Powell, 18, was also charged in connection. She reportedly was aware of the kidnapping, and at one point, went down to the basement during the night to give the woman and her children blankets and cushions while they were held.

The quartet was arrested on July 8.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}