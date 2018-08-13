RACINE — Police and rescue personnel responded Monday afternoon to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Charles and High streets that sent one person to the hospital. The call came in around 1:15 p.m. According to a police officer on scene, a stop sign that stopped northbound traffic on Charles Street had been knocked down before the crash. The crash involved a silver Honda truck traveling east on High Street and a larger truck at the intersection where the stop sign was down, attempting to turn right onto High Street. It's uncertain if the downed stop sign contributed to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.