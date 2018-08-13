Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Crash at Charles and High
 RICARDO TORRES, ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Police and rescue personnel responded Monday afternoon to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Charles and High streets that sent one person to the hospital. The call came in around 1:15 p.m. According to a police officer on scene, a stop sign that stopped northbound traffic on Charles Street had been knocked down before the crash. The crash involved a silver Honda truck traveling east on High Street and a larger truck at the intersection where the stop sign was down, attempting to turn right onto High Street. It's uncertain if the downed stop sign contributed to the crash. 

