One Racine man charged in connection with three separate shots fired incidents in one night

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man faces charges for shooting his gun on Lake Avenue, LaSalle Street and Main Street on March 5.

Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, of the 2000 block of LaSalle St., was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:33 a.m. on March 5, officers were sent to an apartment on the 400 block of Lake Avenue for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a resident who said she was in her living room when she heard shots and her window crack. There was a bullet hole through the master bedroom window glass and one in the ceiling. There were around 10 gunshots.

Soon after, an officer responded to Fourth and Main streets for a shots fired report and spoke to a man who was cleaning one of the buildings at the time. He said he heard yelling and saw two people running south in the 300 block of Main Street.

The two were popping up and down between two vehicles. One ran south on foot, and he did not observe where the other party went.

At 3 a.m. on March 5, officers were sent to the 2000 block of LaSalle Street for another report of shots fired. A woman said she heard several gunshots to the north of her residence and it sounded as if it came right outside her home.

An officer knocked on a door of home where the shots were reported as coming from.

Chapman answered the door and said he did not hear any shots because he was sleeping. He said he had several friends over, and he allowed officers to come in and look around. Officers saw a rifle magazine on the top of the stairs, a handgun under a bench seat, a spent rifle casing next to the gun and another spent rifle casing in the garbage can. Spent rifle casings were found in the backyard and one one the porch, and in the basement a gun case with an AR-15 and a handgun were found.

Chapman then said he fired his rifle three times out of the upstairs window.

On March 8, an investigator viewed video surveillance from the businesses in the area. Videos showed that on March 4, just before midnight, Chapman parked in the 300 block of Main Street with another man — one of the men who had been in Chapman's residence that night. The two went to The Brickhouse at 316 Main St. at 11:54 p.m.

Chapman, the man, and others left to go to the bar across the street. Chapman, the man, and others left that bar at 2:18 a.m.

At 2:22 a.m., Chapman and the man approach the vehicle they arrived in, and Chapman can be seen firing off multiple rounds in a southern direction before entering the vehicle and driving south on Main Street.

One of these rounds struck an apartment window.

Chapman was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

