One Racine man charged in connection with three separate shots fired incidents in one night

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man faces charges for shooting his gun on Lake Avenue, LaSalle Street and Main Street on March 5.
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, of the 2000 block of LaSalle St., was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:33 a.m. on March 5, officers were sent to an apartment on the 400 block of Lake Avenue for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a resident who said she was in her living room when she heard shots and her window crack. There was a bullet hole through the master bedroom window glass and one in the ceiling. There were around 10 gunshots.
Soon after, an officer responded to Fourth and Main streets for a shots fired report and spoke to a man who was cleaning one of the buildings at the time. He said he heard yelling and saw two people running south in the 300 block of Main Street.
The two were popping up and down between two vehicles. One ran south on foot, and he did not observe where the other party went.
At 3 a.m. on March 5, officers were sent to the 2000 block of LaSalle Street for another report of shots fired. A woman said she heard several gunshots to the north of her residence and it sounded as if it came right outside her home.
An officer knocked on a door of home where the shots were reported as coming from.
Chapman answered the door and said he did not hear any shots because he was sleeping. He said he had several friends over, and he allowed officers to come in and look around. Officers saw a rifle magazine on the top of the stairs, a handgun under a bench seat, a spent rifle casing next to the gun and another spent rifle casing in the garbage can. Spent rifle casings were found in the backyard and one one the porch, and in the basement a gun case with an AR-15 and a handgun were found.
Chapman then said he fired his rifle three times out of the upstairs window.
On March 8, an investigator viewed video surveillance from the businesses in the area. Videos showed that on March 4, just before midnight, Chapman parked in the 300 block of Main Street with another man — one of the men who had been in Chapman's residence that night. The two went to The Brickhouse at 316 Main St. at 11:54 p.m.
Chapman, the man, and others left to go to the bar across the street. Chapman, the man, and others left that bar at 2:18 a.m.
At 2:22 a.m., Chapman and the man approach the vehicle they arrived in, and Chapman can be seen firing off multiple rounds in a southern direction before entering the vehicle and driving south on Main Street.
One of these rounds struck an apartment window.
Chapman was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 23, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael A. Morrison
Michael A. Morrison, 5500 block of 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Terry David Trammell
Terry David Trammell, Chicago, Illinois, operating while intoxicated (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Stephanie Walser
Stephanie Walser, Neenah, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Warren
Christopher L. Warren, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew Armstrong III
Matthew Armstrong III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey L. Bauske
Jeffrey L. Bauske, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Dylan Robert Cleveland
Dylan Robert Cleveland, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm).
Thomas L. Cotton Sr.
Thomas (aka Juju) L. Cotton Sr., 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Andrew R. Ester
Andrew R. Ester, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Willie J. Lagrone
Willie J. Lagrone, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Tonga McClain
Tonga McClain, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Bradley W. Phillips
Bradley W. Phillips, 1100 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Nicole E. Schwartz
Nicole E. Schwartz, 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ronald R. Domino Jr.
Ronald R. Domino Jr., 8900 block of Foley Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Anthony M. Harris
Anthony M. Harris, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, Davenport, Iowa, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.