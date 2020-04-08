You are the owner of this article.
One person transported after early-morning crash at Sixth and Memorial
One person transported after early-morning crash at Sixth and Memorial

Crash at Sixth Street and Memorial Drive
ALYSSA MAUK

RACINE — One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning two-vehicle crash near Downtown Racine. 

At approximately 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the corner of Sixth Street and North Memorial Drive for a two-vehicle crash, Racine Police confirmed. The crash occurred between a pickup truck and a sedan.

After the crash, rescue transported one injured person to the hospital. Police also said that citations were issued.

No additional information was available as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

