One person transported after early-morning crash at Sixth and Memorial

RACINE — One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning two-vehicle crash near Downtown Racine.
At approximately 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the corner of Sixth Street and North Memorial Drive for a two-vehicle crash, Racine Police confirmed. The crash occurred between a pickup truck and a sedan.
After the crash, rescue transported one injured person to the hospital. Police also said that citations were issued.
No additional information was available as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
