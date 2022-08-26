 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person stabbed outside Douglas Avenue Culver's, Caledonia Police confirm

"The wait is over"

A sign outside the new Culver's in Caledonia on Dec. 6 reads, "The wait is over. Today is the day!"

 Diana Panuncial

CALEDONIA — One man was stabbed outside Culver's, 4542 Douglas Ave., Friday evening, the Caledonia Police Department has confirmed.

According to the CPD, the man who was injured was stabbed near his eye by his brother during an argument.

"The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital," the CPD said in a statement.

Although an initial report posted to a Facebook post stated the weapon used in the stabbing was an ice pick, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch reported the stabbing was actually committed with a key.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said there is no danger to the public.

