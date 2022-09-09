 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person shot near Horlick Field after high school football game Friday night

RACINE — One female was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries outside Horlick Field near the end of a high school football game Friday night.

The Racine Police Department told The Journal Times that only one person is believed to be injured in the incident and that, as of 11:15 p.m. Friday, no one is in custody.

The shooting was reported near the end of the Horlick High School Rebels' first loss of the season, by a score of 37-17 to Oak Creek High School.

This is the second year in a row where there was a shooting following a football game between Horlick and Oak Creek in Racine. On Sept. 3, 2021, after Oak Creek handed Horlick its first loss of the 2021 season by a score of 44-19 at Horlick Field, 17-year-old Jayden Cronin was shot and killed while walking home from the game near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue.

