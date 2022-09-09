One person shot near Horlick Field after high school football game Friday night

RACINE — One female was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries outside Horlick Field near the end of a high school football game Friday night.
The Racine Police Department told The Journal Times that only one person is believed to be injured in the incident and that, as of 11:15 p.m. Friday, no one is in custody.
The shooting was reported near the end of the Horlick High School Rebels' first loss of the season, by a score of 37-17 to Oak Creek High School.
This is the second year in a row where there was a shooting following a football game between Horlick and Oak Creek in Racine. On Sept. 3, 2021, after Oak Creek handed Horlick its first loss of the 2021 season by a score of 44-19 at Horlick Field, 17-year-old Jayden Cronin was shot and killed while walking home from the game near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue.
Raiders Jordan Scott, left, and Tyron Galvin celebrate Galvin's punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Game against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders Marcus Fletcher, left, Michael Ambrose, center and Jaran Rutledge sack the Detroit Seminoles quarterback Mike Awkeri during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Game Nov. 8 at Horlick Field. The Raiders, who won their ninth championship last season, will open the 2015 season against the Des Moines Blaze.
Racine Raiders quarterback Craig McClelland throws the ball during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won the title with a 39-8 victory.
Racine Raiders running back Ivry Lashley stiff arms a Detroit Seminoles player during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders quarterback Craig McClelland is tackled by the Detroit Seminoles Tarence Carter during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders wide receiver Will Norwood is tackled by the Detroit Seminoles Kelvin Brown during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders defensive lineman Ardray Jarrett tries to sack the Detroit Seminoles quarterback Mike Awkeri during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders running back Ivry Lashley leaps over the Detroit Seminoles Kelvin Brown during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Racine Raiders punt returner Tyron Galvin runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
Photo Gallery: Raiders win ninth title | November 2014
The Racine Raiders won their ninth national title Saturday with a 39-8 victory over the Detroit Seminoles at Horlick Field.
1 of 9
Racine Raiders win title
Raiders Jordan Scott, left, and Tyron Galvin celebrate Galvin's punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Game against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders Marcus Fletcher, left, Michael Ambrose, center and Jaran Rutledge sack the Detroit Seminoles quarterback Mike Awkeri during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Game Nov. 8 at Horlick Field. The Raiders, who won their ninth championship last season, will open the 2015 season against the Des Moines Blaze.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders quarterback Craig McClelland throws the ball during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won the title with a 39-8 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders running back Ivry Lashley stiff arms a Detroit Seminoles player during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders quarterback Craig McClelland is tackled by the Detroit Seminoles Tarence Carter during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders wide receiver Will Norwood is tackled by the Detroit Seminoles Kelvin Brown during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders defensive lineman Ardray Jarrett tries to sack the Detroit Seminoles quarterback Mike Awkeri during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders running back Ivry Lashley leaps over the Detroit Seminoles Kelvin Brown during the first quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship game Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.
GREGORY SHAVER
Racine Raiders win title
Racine Raiders punt returner Tyron Galvin runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the National Football Events Summer/Fall National Championship against the Detroit Seminoles Saturday evening, November 8, 2014, at Horlick Field. The Raiders won 39-8.