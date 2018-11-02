RACINE — A drive-by shooting incident was reported Friday afternoon on Linden Avenue, near its intersection with South Memorial Drive, the Racine Police Department confirmed.
One individual was shot, but is going to be “fine,” police said.
No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing as of Friday night, according to police.
An ambulance, fire engine, more than 10 police officers and investigators responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police were observed removing evidence from a home and speaking with several residents near where the shooting reportedly occurred.
More information may be added to this story as it becomes available.
Family KNOWS...Family members know who the bad guys are!!! And when they are dead then all the bleeding hearts come out!! Those people who are doing this are KNOWN by others..TURN THEM IN!!
