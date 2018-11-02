Try 1 month for 99¢
Linden Avenue shooting
Buy Now

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and about 20 first responders responded Friday afternoon to to Linden Avenue near South Memorial Drivefor a report of a drive-by shooting. One person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A drive-by shooting incident was reported Friday afternoon on Linden Avenue, near its intersection with South Memorial Drive, the Racine Police Department confirmed.

One individual was shot, but is going to be “fine,” police said.

No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing as of Friday night, according to police.

An ambulance, fire engine, more than 10 police officers and investigators responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police were observed removing evidence from a home and speaking with several residents near where the shooting reportedly occurred.

More information may be added to this story as it becomes available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
8
3
7
8

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments