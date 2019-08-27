{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday crash

A two-car crash at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Douglas Avenue, reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, resulted in at least one person being transported by ambulance for treatment, according to Racine police. No other information was immediately available.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

At least one person was transported by ambulance for medical treatment, according to Racine police. No other information was immediately available.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

