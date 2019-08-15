{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — One person was reportedly injured after a four-vehicle crash in Downtown Burlington Thursday afternoon.

According to police radio reports, the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Dodge Streets. A City Hall employee reported that the crash occurred in front of the Burlington Police Department headquarters at 224 E. Jefferson St. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

One person was reported unconscious at the scene with "agonal" breathing and was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, 252 McHenry St.

More details were not available at press time. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.