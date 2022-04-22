One of two brothers charged in October homicide extradited from Illinois

RACINE — One of two brothers being held on Racine County warrants in Lake County, Illinois, in connection to a Racine robbery-homicide has been extradited.

Jonathan Martinez, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime on both counts, for the shooting death of James Hamilton, who was 31 at the time of this death.

The defendant made his first appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday via video link. A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on April 27.

Bail was set at $1 million, cash only.

Christopher Martinez, 23, who also is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime, has not been extradited.

Moises Gonzalez, another sibling connected to the case, was charged with attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime, and possession of narcotics.

On the day of the shooting, Gonzalez told Hamilton “to be alert and watch out for himself, and arm himself because he had a bad feeling,” according to investigators.

The defendant may have had more than a bad feeling. According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Gonzalez knew his younger brothers intended to rob Hamilton.

Gonzalez posted $5,000 cash bail and is on house arrest.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched at 10:04 p.m. on Oct. 4 to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances and a possible home invasion.

Inside the residence, officers found Hamilton deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple weapons inside the residence, including a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver with three rounds fired and blood on the handgrip.

Additionally, there was an “AR-15-style rifle,” 9mm casings near the victim, a .22 caliber casing in the living room, and bullet holes in the doors and furniture.

In addition, officers located $125,041 in cash, with approximately $107,530 of the cash found in a Louis Vuitton bag.

More than $6,400 in blood-soaked bills was found on the floor.

More than 7.5 pounds of drugs — marijuana, mushrooms, heroin and LSD — were also found.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed a red truck parked in the neighborhood for about one hour prior to the killing. At about 9:45 p.m. two people exited the truck and made their way toward Hamilton’s house.

Two minutes later, the men could be seen running from the house.

Investigators were able to trace the truck to the Martinez brothers. Further, data from Christopher Martinez’s cellphone puts him in the immediate area the night of the homicide; pings off of cellphone towers showed the phones traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin and back again.

Information obtained from the Illinois Tollway indicated Jonathan Martinez was the primary driver of the red truck.

Apparent shootout

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that he sold marijuana on the side to help make ends meet and to support his family.

It was through this side gig that he said he knew Hamilton. Later, he introduced Hamilton and his younger brother Christopher Martinez, and the two men allegedly began moving large quantities of cocaine.

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that Christopher Martinez was aware of the large amounts of cash that Hamilton had and had purportedly spoken repeatedly about the possibility of robbing him.

On the day of the homicide, Gonzalez allegedly picked up Hamilton’s roommate so he would be out of the house for the day. It was at that time that he warned Hamilton “to arm himself because he had a bad feeling.”

It may be that Hamilton took the advice seriously because, according to the criminal complaint, the evidence at the scene indicated the victim and the suspects may have had a shootout.

Allegedly, Gonzalez received a text message from Christopher Martinez stating the robbery had gone bad and he had shot Hamilton. Christopher Martinez also allegedly said he was going to go back for the money but Gonzalez texted him “that it would be stupid to go back” and instead he should “get out of there,” according to the criminal complaint.

Gonzalez said Hamilton was alive after the shooting and made a call to his roommate, who was still with Gonzalez, telling him that either he had been shot or that his dog had been shot.

Later, Christopher Martinez allegedly blamed Gonzalez for what transpired at Hamilton’s house because when they entered, he was armed and on the lookout.

According to Gonzalez, Christopher Martinez said Hamilton shot first and he allegedly returned fire, killing him.

Gonzalez described Christopher Martinez as “wild and crazy and had once aimed a rifle” at him, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant also said his brother had “badgered” him about assisting in the robbery and had further offered $10,000 cash for the assistance.

Gonzalez allegedly told investigators “he didn’t want to upset Christopher because he was scared for his safety and the safety of his family.”

