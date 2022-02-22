One of six charged for 2020 North Beach shooting pleads out to reduced charges

RACINE — One of six young people arrested after the June 2, 2020, shootout between rival gangs at North Beach was in court on Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

Dashari Watson, 20, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts, and as party to a crime on both counts.

The remaining four counts of first-degree reckless injury will be dismissed but read into the record.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office says it plans to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. A sentencing hearing is set for April 26.

Case history

According to the criminal complaint, the shootout was between rival gang members from Northside for Life (NFL) and the Dirty P gangs.

Five people ranging in age from 13 to 20 years old were shot, including one who took a bullet to the chest. The other four injuries were not life threatening.

Events began in the evening hours when a large group of young people gathered in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. All of these young people were allegedly NFL members.

At 7:20 p.m., three purported members of the Dirty P gang — based on the city’s south side — arrived at North Beach. They parked near the playground then walked toward The Oasis.

Surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement showed that several NFL members could be seen grabbing their waistbands as though armed when the three Dirty P members walked by.

The alleged Dirty P members walked to the north end of the parking lot, then turned and walked back south. NFL members started following them. The Dirty Ps went back to their vehicle, with one of them getting in the driver’s seat.

Numerous people from Northside For Life began kicking the truck and jumping on the hood, police said.

The juvenile behind the wheel then started the truck and tried to pull away but ended up striking a Jeep in front of him, pushing the Jeep into a Hyundai that was parked in front of it.

“Once the truck lunged forward, the shooting started,” a criminal complaint states. “Shots were being fired from multiple locations,” witnesses told authorities, and bullets of at least four different calibers were found at the scene.

The juvenile driver of the truck was able to drive the truck to the south end of the parking lot behind the playground before the damage to the truck prevented him from going any further. The owner of the Jeep the truck crashed into then pursued the truck to confront the driver about the damage to her vehicle. The Jeep owner took photos of the juvenile driver of the truck placing a gun back in his waistband.

The truck had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, to driver’s side and in the passenger’s side doors.

Other cases

The other five people were all charged with five counts of first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts, and as party to a crime on both counts.

Kei Nari M. Wilson, 19, was additionally charged with 12 misdemeanor counts: possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18, two counts of possession of marijuana, and nine counts of bail jumping. His case is pending.

Delmarzio Neal, 24, pleaded to a reduced number of charges and was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison and ten years of supervised release on the charge of first-degree reckless injury/first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon as party to a crime.

Qyntavious Parks, 22, is additionally charged with possession of a firearm-adjudicated delinquent/felony and 14 counts of felony bail jumping. His case is pending.

Thomas Burton, 20, was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His case is pending.

Cincere Smith, 17, was originally arrested but the Racine County District Attorney’s Office subsequently dropped all charges against Smith.

