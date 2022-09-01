One of five people shot Friday on Prospect St. charged for disorderly conduct

RACINE — One of the five people shot early Friday on Prospect Street has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he allegedly threw punches in a fistfight that preceded shots being fired from at least four different guns, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

The man charged has been identified as Bertram D. Poelinitz, 29, of Kenosha.

According to a criminal complaint, based on video recorded at the scene reviewed by the Racine Police Department:

Two men, 20-year-old Josh Guajardo and 47-year-old Juan Rocha, were fighting in the street outside Guajardo's home on Prospect Street.

Then, a Kia drove up. Poelinitz and 32-year-old Marshawn Thurman got out. They, according to the complaint, "are 'squared up' to" by Ian Guevara, 22, and Mondo Machado, 20.

Thurman "throws the first punch," hitting Machado in the head, according to police. Then, a woman who is identified as part of Poelinitz's and Thurman's "group" — Britnee Fisher, 33 — "assaults Machado from behind, and Bertram and Fisher continue to assault Machado."

Thurman later punches Guevara.

Then, according to the RPD's review of video, "An unknown male on the right side of the screen, wearing (a) black hoodie, light pants, and a white T-shirt under the black hoodie, approaches the … fight between Guajardo and Rocha. The unknown make is seen being pushed back by Juan Guajardo."

Moments later, Guevara "holds up both hands with a firearm in each hand and fires four shots, two from each gun, toward the sky. Faith Fisher, 25, Britnee’s sister, fires one round into the sky on the east sidewalk."

Then, "the unknown male shooter in the black hoodie who approached Guajardo runs southbound away from shots while firing multiple shots back northbound as he runs southbound. One of these rounds hits Ian (Guevara) in the right side and Guevara can be seen reaching for his right side. Guevara then continues to fire southbound with his left hand multiple times."

The criminal complaint does not state any alleged reasoning for what led to the dispute.

Those who had been shot were identified in the complaint as Thurman, Poelinitz, Guevara, Rocha and Britnee Fisher. Rocha was found in the street with serious injuries and transported to the hospital by police, while the other four were transported by their own means.

According to the complaint, "Guevara is seen in the video and at the hospital wearing a yellow T-shirt. When recovered, the shirt had blood on the front right side. Guevara was also wearing a holster for a handgun on his person at the hospital. Three firearms were located inside Guajardo’s car that brought Guevara to the hospital."

Police said a handgun that appeared to have been fired but had no ammunition left was found on Prospect Street. Also, "spent casings were recovered (that) preliminarily match the three firearms recovered from Guajardo’s vehicle at the hospital."

In September 2019, Poelinitz was accused of committing a shooting in Uptown Racine. He was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.