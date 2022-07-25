One man shot, two others arrested in unrelated gunfire incidents over weekend

RACINE — One man was shot and two other arrests were made in unrelated gunfire-related incidents on Saturday and Sunday in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported Monday morning.

The man who was shot was hit in the left forearm while standing outside a home on the 800 block of Yout Street on the north side in a reported drive-by shooting at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The man told police that the shooter was in a gray sedan and fired from the seat behind the driver before fleeing westbound on Yout Street.

The victim was hospitalized but was reported to be in stable condition.

Two arrested Saturday

Two men were arrested Saturday in unrelated incidents, the RPD reported.

The first was at around 1:25 a.m., when a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun into a vehicle twice.

According to an email from RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox: "The occupants of (a home on the 600 block of North Memorial Drive) stated that the male came over to visit from (a different home on the 600 block of North Memorial Drive). After about 20 minutes the male, unprovoked, walked over to one of the vehicles and fired 2 rounds into the vehicle and then walked into the alley."

When the man was arrested in the alley, the RPD reported that a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was also found in the alley. A 9mm handgun was also reported to have been found on the stoop of the suspect's home.

Charges being referred for the man include recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Second arrest

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, shots fired were reported on the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

Officers reported that a 25-year-old man was arrested. The man "was at a family party where he became intoxicated and started to make suicidal statements," Wilcox said. "The male tried to leave and the family stepped in to stop him."

After becoming "combative" the man "made his way to his vehicle where he gained access to a gun and fired it off in the air," Wilcox wrote. "The family wrestled with the male trying to get the gun away when the gun discharged a second time inside the truck."

The man was placed under arrest for recklessly endangering safety, the RPD said.