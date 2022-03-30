One man shot during daylight shootout Wednesday afternoon in Racine

The corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue is shown here in June 2019.
Via Google Maps
RACINE — At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue, the Racine Police Department reported.
Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls beginning at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.
According to an email from RPD Lt. Chad Melby, "During the investigation officers learned that the occupants of two vehicles fired numerous shots towards each other near the intersection before driving away."
While officers were still on scene, an adult male who had suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the shootout arrived at an area hospital.
As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the investigation was still considered active. More information is expected to be released Thursday.
Photos: Put the Guns Down Basketball Association's first tipoff games
Isaiah "Lul Icey" Lambert is the leader behind the PTGDBA.
Kendra McLain and her daughter, Jorri Rankins, are pictured at the game. Rankins is a member of the Royal Dance Factor group, who performed at the PTGDBA's first game.
Samad Qawi, at left, prepares to center jump with Saiveon Williams as referee Don Bostick throws up the basketball Sunday at Gallo Sports Center, 4726 Six Mile Road, during the first games of the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association.
Two Gallo Sports Center jerseys are hung up at the basketball court on Sunday. The two jerseys represent Horlick High School basketball stars Marcus Caldwell and Dontrell "Trell" Bush, who were killed by gun violence.
George Sims pulls up for a jumper during one of the inaugural games for Racine's Put The Guns Down Basketball Association Sunday at Gallo Sports Center, 4726 Six Mile Road, Caledonia.
Fans cheer Sunday inside Gallo Sports Center, 4726 Six Mile Road, during the inaugural games of the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association.
Marquise Milton, a Horlick High School graduate who now
plays for Highland Community College, prepares to shoot as he finishes a fast break Sunday.
Anthony Carothers Jr., a former Horlick High School basketball standout, throws down a dunk Sunday as Saiveon Williams looks on.
