One man shot during daylight shootout Wednesday afternoon in Racine

Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue intersection

The corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue is shown here in June 2019.

RACINE — At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue, the Racine Police Department reported.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls beginning at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an email from RPD Lt. Chad Melby, "During the investigation officers learned that the occupants of two vehicles fired numerous shots towards each other near the intersection before driving away."

While officers were still on scene, an adult male who had suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the shootout arrived at an area hospital.

As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the investigation was still considered active. More information is expected to be released Thursday.

