One injured in Indiana Street house fire

RACINE — One person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital following an evening house fire.
According to the Racine Fire Department:
Racine Fire department was dispatched to a house on Indiana Street at approximately 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday. The male victim was taken to Ascension All Saints ER and then to Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Center with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening.
The fire took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish. A total of 20 firefighters on six fire apparatuses, a battalion chief and a fire investigator worked the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The house sustained approximately $15,000 damage along with $7,500 worth of damage to items in the house.
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Clarence Ave. fire
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.