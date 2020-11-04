 Skip to main content
One injured in Indiana Street house fire
One injured in Indiana Street house fire

RACINE — One person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital following an evening house fire.

According to the Racine Fire Department:

Racine Fire department was dispatched to a house on Indiana Street at approximately 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday. The male victim was taken to Ascension All Saints ER and then to Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Center with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening.

The fire took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish. A total of 20 firefighters on six fire apparatuses, a battalion chief and a fire investigator worked the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house sustained approximately $15,000 damage along with $7,500 worth of damage to items in the house.

