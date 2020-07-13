One individual shot in leg just before midnight Saturday, injury was non-life threatening, Racine Police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two shots fired incidents over the weekend put on person in the hospital late Saturday night, according to the Racine Police Department.

At 11:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Prospect Street, near the Spring and State street roundabouts.

Officers encountered one person there who had been shot in the leg. That person was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Adam Malacara of the RPD said in an email.

A second shots fired incident was reported early Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Hubbard Street. No injuries were reported, but one building appeared to have been struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation, Malacara said.

