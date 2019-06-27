TOWN OF WATERFORD — One person is dead and two severely injured following a Town of Waterford crash that occurred early Thursday.
Racine County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury crash at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 83 near Maple Road in the Town of Waterford, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
Two patients were transported via ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Both patients suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. A third patient was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation of the crash determined that a sedan was traveling north on Highway 83 when it crossed the centerline, crashing head-on into a southbound traveling pickup truck.
The investigation into the cause and nature of the crash is ongoing, and no additional information is available. More information on the identity of those involved in this crash has not been provided, pending notification of family.
According to the Sheriff's Office, more information will be released when appropriate.
