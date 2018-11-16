KENOSHA COUNTY — Law enforcement personnel here are investigating an exchange of gunfire in a Town of Wheatland residence Thursday night that left one person dead and three injured.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday morning that at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha sheriff’s deputies were sent to an address in the 31500 block of 71st Street in the Town of Wheatland for a report of a shooting. Deputies found two people injured at that home.
Shortly thereafter, deputies also were summoned to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake for a report of two other people with gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Department said those injuries had occurred during the exchange of gunfire at the Wheatland home.
One of the four people struck by gunfire is dead, although it was unclear Friday morning whether that person was found at the home or showed up at the gas station.
The surviving gunshot victims were transported via rescue squad and are being treated at area hospitals.
The Wheatland Constable, Wisconsin State Patrol, Twin Lakes Police Department and Kenosha Police Department are assisting in the case. Salem Lakes and Wheatland Fire and EMS personnel also responded.
Deputies and detectives are actively investigating this incident. Authorities are looking for a black four-door car which was seen at the BP gas station with the two injured people.