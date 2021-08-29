One dead in shooting outside Durand Avenue hair salon, 'no active threat' remains

MOUNT PLEASANT — One man is dead after being shot outside a Mount Pleasant hair salon Saturday afternoon, law enforcement has confirmed.
The alleged shooter surrendered to police, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an eyewitness account and video from the scene show.
“There is no active threat to the community, this incident was a matter between two individuals,” the Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a news release late Saturday afternoon.
Shooting
Police responded to Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., just after 2:34 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, one man was taken into custody at gunpoint; he was not resisting and allowed himself to be handcuffed while he was on his knees in the street near the salon, according to Facebook Live video.
Simultaneously, first responders performed CPR on a person on the pavement in the parking lot who had been shot.
“Officers arriving on-scene immediately attempted life-saving measures, which was continued by the South Shore Fire Department Paramedics, however the victim succumbed to his wounds. The suspect that remained on-scene was immediately taken into custody,” according to the MPPD release.
People heard speaking in the Facebook Live video say they overheard officers saying “one down” as officers swarmed the area, setting up a perimeter. Officers were also seen taking statements from witnesses.
Within minutes of law enforcement arriving, the scene appeared calm.
Responding to the scene were the South Shore Fire Department, Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, State Patrol Reconstruction Unit and Racine Fire Bells.
Angel’s Beauty Salon sits across Kearney Avenue from AutoZone Auto Parts.
The names of the victim and the alleged shooter have not been released.