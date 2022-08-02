One dead in fatal shooting on Racine's north side

RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine's north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said.
The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
As of 9:05 p.m., the situation was still developing, an RPD sergeant said.
Regarding the shooting, "There is no one on the loose," the sergeant said, adding that there is no threat to the public.
As of 9:10 p.m., at least a dozen police officers and other first responders were on scene.
If confirmed to be a criminal homicide, it would be the eighth criminal homicide thus far in the City of Racine in 2022, according to the RPD, all of which have been committed with a firearm.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County
