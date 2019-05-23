SALEM LAKES — One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving was hit by a train on the Canadian National Railroad tracks Thursday, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department press release.
The 103-car train was traveling south when it crashed into a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at a private crossing just north of 258th Avenue. The railroad’s intersection is about a quarter-mile from the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue station.
The train stopped north of Highway C (Wilmot Road). Local roadways approximately one mile north of the crash site were blocked by the train, the release says.
The Sheriff’s Department is cautioning people from against traveling the railroad crossings near 264th Avenue for the next several hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.