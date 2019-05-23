Try 3 months for $3
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

SALEM LAKES — One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving was hit by a train on the Canadian National Railroad tracks Thursday, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department press release.

The 103-car train was traveling south when it crashed into a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at a private crossing just north of 258th Avenue. The railroad’s intersection is about a quarter-mile from the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue station.

The train stopped north of Highway C (Wilmot Road). Local roadways approximately one mile north of the crash site were blocked by the train, the release says.

The Sheriff’s Department is cautioning people from against traveling the railroad crossings near 264th Avenue for the next several hours.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

