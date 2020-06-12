One dead after early morning motorcycle accident
A 31-year-old Caledonia man died Friday morning after a motorcycle accident around 2 a.m.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to reports of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 10100 block of County Highway K in Raymond, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim 50 feet off of the roadway. He was unresponsive, but breathing at the time.

The response team administered life saving measures on the scene until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital via Flight for Life, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the cause of the accident, according to the release. 

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.

“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” read the press release.

