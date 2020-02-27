You are the owner of this article.
One block of Main Street shut down Thursday night after crash
One block of Main Street shut down Thursday night after crash

Crash, Feb. 27

Two SUVs were severely damaged Thursday night on Main Street.

 MICHAEL BURKE,

RACINE — Two SUVs were heavily damaged in a Thursday night crash, and a third car was damaged moments prior, on Main Street in Downtown Racine.

Jana and Randy Venne's vehicle was southbound on Main Street at around 6:30 p.m. when they heard a crash up ahead, they told The Journal Times. Immediately after that, a white Ford SUV headed northbound crossed the center line and crashed into their Nissan SUV.

The driver of the white Ford could be heard loudly talking with police officers after the crash.

One block of Main Street, between Fifth and Fourth streets, was blocked off for more than 30 minutes by emergency vehicles as a result of the crash.

