One arrested after shots fired before dawn on Lasalle Street

RACINE — One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a shots-fired incident in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has reported.
Officers were called to the intersection of Lasalle Street and Walton Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday following a report of shots being fired. There, officers reported that "a scene was located in the backyard of a residence in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street," according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.
One person was taken into custody. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Adam Rogan
Reporter-Local Editor
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.