One arrested after shots fired before dawn on Lasalle Street

RACINE — One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a shots-fired incident in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has reported.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lasalle Street and Walton Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday following a report of shots being fired. There, officers reported that "a scene was located in the backyard of a residence in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street," according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.