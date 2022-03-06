 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One arrested after shots fired before dawn on Lasalle Street

  • 0

RACINE — One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a shots-fired incident in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has reported.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lasalle Street and Walton Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday following a report of shots being fired. There, officers reported that "a scene was located in the backyard of a residence in the 2000 block of Lasalle Street," according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

One person was taken into custody. No injuries or property damage were reported.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Almost 1.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News