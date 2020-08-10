On two-year anniversary of release from prison, Racine man allegedly commits shooting

Then this year on June 14, Conley allegedly went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on Marquette Street, according to a criminal complaint. There, the ex was hanging out with two other people when Conley started banging on the door, the Racine Police Department reported.

Once inside, Conley allegedly brandished a firearm while arguing with those inside. When confronted by one of his ex's guests, the criminal complaint states that Conley opened fire, striking the guest in the leg before fleeing the scene.

A fingerprint on an iPhone left at the scene of the shooting belonged to Conley, according to the Racine Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, Conley was being held in the Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $50,000. He now faces charges of felony first-degree recklessly causing injury with a firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, eight counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for Conley on Aug. 3 and that he was in court via video conferencing on Monday.

