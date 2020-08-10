You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On two-year anniversary of release from prison, Racine man allegedly commits shooting
0 comments

On two-year anniversary of release from prison, Racine man allegedly commits shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
David Conley

Conley

RACOME — Two years to the date since David Charles Conley Jr.'s release from prison for his involvement in a drive-by killing, Conley allegedly shot someone.

Conley, 36, reportedly shot one person in the leg on June 14 on Marquette Drive, just north of Three Mile Road and one block east of Charles Street near the Racine-Caledonia border.

On June 14, 2018, Conley was released from prison after serving a 12½-year prison sentence for the killing of Julius Mayweather in a drive-by shooting on July 2, 2005, according to Department of Corrections records.

Conley was allegedly driving the car from which a passenger shot Mayweather on Franklin Street. Conley ended up pleading no contest to charges of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle as a driver and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After that prison stay, Conley resided in a supervised living facility for another 10 months. His most recent listed address is on the 1000 block of Prospect Street

Conley continuously denied being involved in Mayweather's killing despite the testimony of eyewitnesses and claims by fellow jail inmates, according to Journal Times reporting from the time. He lost an appeal three years after being sent to prison, court records show.

Then this year on June 14, Conley allegedly went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on Marquette Street, according to a criminal complaint. There, the ex was hanging out with two other people when Conley started banging on the door, the Racine Police Department reported.

Once inside, Conley allegedly brandished a firearm while arguing with those inside. When confronted by one of his ex's guests, the criminal complaint states that Conley opened fire, striking the guest in the leg before fleeing the scene.

A fingerprint on an iPhone left at the scene of the shooting belonged to Conley, according to the Racine Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, Conley was being held in the Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $50,000. He now faces charges of felony first-degree recklessly causing injury with a firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, eight counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for Conley on Aug. 3 and that he was in court via video conferencing on Monday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News