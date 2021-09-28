'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine

RACINE — A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Caleb L. Stulo, 20, of the 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, was charged with a felony count of intimidation of a victim, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, an officer was sent to the 2700 block of West High Street in Racine for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that the prior night she went outside to talk to Stulo and he asked to see her phone. He became upset and tried to drive off with her phone and she grabbed onto the side door of his car. Stulo stopped the car and then began punching her around 10 times.

On Saturday, an officer was sent to a Pick ‘n Save parking lot in Caledonia and spoke to the woman who said she was assaulted again by Stulo.