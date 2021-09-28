'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine

RACINE — A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.
Caleb L. Stulo, 20, of the 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, was charged with a felony count of intimidation of a victim, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, an officer was sent to the 2700 block of West High Street in Racine for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that the prior night she went outside to talk to Stulo and he asked to see her phone. He became upset and tried to drive off with her phone and she grabbed onto the side door of his car. Stulo stopped the car and then began punching her around 10 times.
On Saturday, an officer was sent to a Pick ‘n Save parking lot in Caledonia and spoke to the woman who said she was assaulted again by Stulo.
She told the officer she has a no-contact order issued by Racine County Circuit Court on Stulo from a previous battery incident. He FaceTimed her at about 2:37 p.m. and asked her to bring him food from McDonald’s. She picked him up and took him to McDonald’s and he asked to see her phone. She told him no, and he got upset and told her if she didn’t he would put his hands on her.
She then parked the car in the Pick ‘N Save parking lot and told him to get out. He assaulted her before fleeing. He told her “You’re not calling the police,” swore at her, then said “If you call the cops, on my dead cousin, I’m killing you.”
The officer reported seeing bloody scratches on her face, and her face was puffy and swollen. She said he also kicked her car and left a dent in it.
Stulo was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
